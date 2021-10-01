Innova (INN) Hits Market Cap of $204,714.14

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a market cap of $204,714.14 and approximately $14.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

