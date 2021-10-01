Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 7.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63. 58,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,064,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 472,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

