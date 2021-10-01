Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.16 Million

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $65.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.60 million. Inseego reported sales of $90.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $266.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $270.45 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $312.41 million, with estimates ranging from $295.79 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Inseego by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Inseego by 113,961.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,680. Inseego has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $696.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.62.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

