Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £23,055 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

On Monday, September 6th, James Thomson acquired 23 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 842 ($11.00) per share, with a total value of £193.66 ($253.02).

Shares of MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 790 ($10.32) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 820.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 841.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £460.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

GLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.