Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $114,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,280,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
