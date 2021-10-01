Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $114,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. 1,280,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $17.68.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.