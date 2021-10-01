Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells 15,534 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BB stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 7.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

