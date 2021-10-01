Insider Selling: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Sells $84,745.91 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 335,785 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth about $345,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

