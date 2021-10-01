Insider Selling: CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO Sells $40,950.00 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $7.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.85. CareCloud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of CareCloud by 47.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

