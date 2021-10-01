Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $405,000.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $641,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $618,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $648,300.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00.

Shares of MTSI opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,658 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

