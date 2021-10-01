Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 209 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $22,929.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, September 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,030 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $123,115.90.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 13,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,639,843.68.

On Monday, August 30th, Jonathan Sheena sold 4,320 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $524,275.20.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64.

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Sheena sold 5,547 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $671,187.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,369 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $166,292.43.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $111.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.79. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Natera by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Natera by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after acquiring an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $284,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

