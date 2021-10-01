Insider Selling: Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP Sells $1,605,915.85 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $334.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.06. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.72 and a 52-week high of $353.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 135.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

