Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total value of $546,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.42, for a total value of $446,840.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $262.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.87 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

