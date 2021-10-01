Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $283.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Insulet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $283.05. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $288.96 and a 200-day moving average of $277.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.96 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 52 week low of $214.93 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

