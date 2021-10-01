Integrated Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPTM traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,072. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $55.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.