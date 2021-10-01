Integrated Capital Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

