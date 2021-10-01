Integrated Capital Management Inc. Invests $817,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,644,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 398.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 158,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 87,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $9,518,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $132.33. 6,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,187. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.