Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 145,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 26,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 68,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

Shares of DMO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,422. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

