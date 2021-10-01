International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ICAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

