Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,004,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,648,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,114,000 after buying an additional 262,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

