Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBV stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

