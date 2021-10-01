Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of DBV stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $25.99.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
