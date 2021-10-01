Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Holdings Cut by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV decreased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up about 1.2% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PEJ traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 21,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,497. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

