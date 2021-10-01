Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Position Trimmed by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,964 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period.

PSP stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

