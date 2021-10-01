Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.57. 104,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 71,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.