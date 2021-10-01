Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.51. Approximately 48,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 159,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.