Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34.

