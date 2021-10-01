Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) shares fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. 21,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,127,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,568,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,040,000.

