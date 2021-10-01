Investors Purchase High Volume of Biomerica Call Options (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,862 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,006% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 243.7% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biomerica by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,857 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRA traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 1,693,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,958. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 89.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.