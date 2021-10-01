Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,751,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,758. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
