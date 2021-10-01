Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,751,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,758. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Investview

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

