Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,543,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $244,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after acquiring an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.