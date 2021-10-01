Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $52.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,960,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,023,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$33.54 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.