IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 544,900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

CSML stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $36.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

