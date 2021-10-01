Iron Spark I Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. Iron Spark I has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

