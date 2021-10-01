ironSource (NYSE:IS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.88.

IS opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. ironSource has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $121,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

