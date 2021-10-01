ironSource (NYSE:IS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ironSource (NYSE:IS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of IS opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. ironSource has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

