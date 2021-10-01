Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) versus Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Orrstown Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Orrstown Financial Services pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Isabella Bank pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Isabella Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services 26.90% 14.14% 1.24% Isabella Bank 17.72% 6.23% 0.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orrstown Financial Services and Isabella Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services $127.94 million 2.06 $26.46 million $2.52 9.29 Isabella Bank $78.60 million 2.63 $10.89 million $1.34 19.43

Orrstown Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Orrstown Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orrstown Financial Services and Isabella Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orrstown Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Isabella Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Orrstown Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services beats Isabella Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. The firm also provides full services investment management, trust, and estate services. The company was founded in September 1988 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

