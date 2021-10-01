iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 707.3% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $51.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

