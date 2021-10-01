iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

VLUE opened at $100.70 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $104.53.

