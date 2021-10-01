iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 165.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,086 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $50.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

