iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,500 shares, a growth of 228.5% from the August 31st total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $84.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 12-month low of $74.39 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 294,187 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 118,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the period.

