iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.66

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.66 and traded as low as $23.91. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 191,058 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,310,000.

