iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,484,461 shares.The stock last traded at $62.48 and had previously closed at $62.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,375,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,972,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

