iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,960. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

