iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KEMPER Corp’s 9th Largest Position

KEMPER Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of KEMPER Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 58,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,302,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,284.7% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.27. 940,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.78 and its 200-day moving average is $427.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

