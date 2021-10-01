iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) vs. Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Financial Analysis

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 17.07% 21.74% 12.82% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Medpace and iSpecimen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $925.92 million 7.32 $145.38 million $4.00 47.32 iSpecimen $8.18 million 4.94 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medpace and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 0 3 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $190.97, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.3% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Medpace beats iSpecimen on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

