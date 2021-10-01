Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 2,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 50,809 shares.The stock last traded at $3.78 and had previously closed at $3.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.