J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.75.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day moving average is $169.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

