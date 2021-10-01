J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of JDWPF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. J D Wetherspoon has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

