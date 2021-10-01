J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Rating Lowered to Buy at AlphaValue

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDWPF opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

