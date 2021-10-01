Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

