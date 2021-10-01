Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of JSMD opened at $64.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.80% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

